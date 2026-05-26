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Eddie Glaude: Don't Let MAGA Own America's 250th Anniversary

Tim Miller's avatar
A Native Son - Staff's avatar
Tim Miller and A Native Son - Staff
May 26, 2026
∙ Paid

As we barrel towards July 4th, Trump wants the celebration of our country's 250th anniversary to be not only about him but also about America as a white republic. But this diverse nation needs to speak up and speak back loudly to drown out that MAGA messaging. In his new book, Glaude lays out the inherent contradiction of America's milestone anniversaries, starting with the one in 1876. Plus, black Mississippians are aiming to top Obama-era turnout numbers, Trump has a pathetic need to be worshipped, and the MMA fight at the White House perfectly encapsulates the decline of seriousness in this country.

Eddie Glaude joins Tim Miller.

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