Every MAGA Grifter in America is Lined Up for a Piece of Trump’s Slush Fund

Andrew Egger and Will Sommer take on the chaos erupting inside the January 6th world now that Trump's $1.776 billion "weaponization" slush fund is real — including two MAGA lawyers in an all-out war over who gets to skim 30% off the rioters' windfall, and one miraculous lung recovery that happened to coincide with the fund's announcement.



The Trio is live in San Diego on Wednesday, May 20th—grab your tickets at https://thebulwark.com/events.

JOIN US! We’ll have some chatty friends joining us on stage for Bulwark Live in San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21. For details or to grab your seats today head to TheBulwark.com/Events. More

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.