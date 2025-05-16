The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Coke Brothers's avatar
The Coke Brothers
1h

You mean "the good ones" and the "honorary whites" are realizing that they were not just pulling up the ladder behind themselves?

Travis's avatar
Travis
1hEdited

The thing I hate about these polling figures is that they ask people where they stand on a particular issue, but they don't ask where this issue stands in the voters' priority ranking on policy. Some 70% of respondents could say they disagree with Trump's actions around deportations, but they don't say if this issue is a top 3 issue for them or if it's issue # 7, 8, 9, etc. in terms of their priority rankings. That extra bit of priority info would be very helpful for elected dems thinking about which issues they should prioritize over others.

