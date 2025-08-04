The Bulwark

Facing Fines and Expulsion, TX Dems Plot Next Steps (w/ James Talarico)

Sam Stein
Aug 04, 2025
Texas State Rep. James Talarico joins Sam Stein from an undisclosed location in Illinois—far from the statehouse floor, to explain why Democrats fled Texas. They discuss the Trump-backed redistricting plan, why Talarico thinks California Democrats need to move on their own redistricting plan NOW, and the GOP’s flood relief bait-and-switch.

