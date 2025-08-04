Facing Fines and Expulsion, TX Dems Plot Next Steps (w/ James Talarico)

Texas State Rep. James Talarico joins Sam Stein from an undisclosed location in Illinois—far from the statehouse floor, to explain why Democrats fled Texas. They discuss the Trump-backed redistricting plan, why Talarico thinks California Democrats need to move on their own redistricting plan NOW, and the GOP’s flood relief bait-and-switch.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.