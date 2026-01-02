The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

Karl
2h

The authoritarian project is not Trump's alone. And it appears to me that he is more of a figurehead and cheerleader than originator each week. Vance, Miller, Vought et. al. will continue to push the project regardless of Trump's popularity and capabilities, supported by admin flunkies and tech edgelords. One could assert that Trump is becoming a distraction from the real threats.

CE
2h

Sadly, I see the final scenario as the most likely. The apathy on the part of people that I know is astounding to me. I write and call my representative and senator regularly. I email Republican leaders. I have been asking my friends “when was the last time you contacted your elected folks” and they look down, and look around, and say “yeah, I should do that”. They’ll show up for a “No Kings” rally, then go home and wait for someone else to do something. They hate that oligarchs embrace Trump, but they continue to buy from Amazon. Watching “Nuremberg “ last evening , it sent a chill down my spine when the actor said fascism happened because people let it happen. Ask your friends the same question. And keep doing it. Maybe in the New Year something will change. Don’t bet on it, though.

