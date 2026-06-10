The Bulwark

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TunedMass's avatar
TunedMass
31m

2026 will be too, of course... but man, 2028 is going to be one hell of a stress test on this here republic.

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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
31mEdited

"...progressive challenger Nithya Raman, who had been in third place in the early stages of the counting process, gradually caught up to and passed conservative candidate..."

My god, have these people never seen a track event where one of the runners begins to outpace another and pulls ahead? Of course they have, but that doesn't fit the narrative does it? Hell, if they found out the runner was a liberal, they'd swear she'd concealed rockets in her shoes ala Wiley Coyote - though I take your point that they wouldn't bother to offer any excuse at all.

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