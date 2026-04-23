The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tupper's avatar
tupper
27m

On the Cheap Shot: As an atheist, I too have major issues with the direction of the Vatican. I had been considering returning to the Catholic church, but this new-found devotion to the Word of God has me reconsidering. I think I will remain non-denominational for the moment.

Reply
Share
ngrovotny's avatar
ngrovotny
20m

It's not stupid at all for the senile game-show host to keep using the same lies. They keep WORKING. He got away with a seditious conspiracy by lying about the 2020 election. He got away with the election tampering by lying about a conspiracy by Fani Willis. He got to run again despite being Constitutionally disqualified by claiming there was a massive conspiracy to persecute him dating back to 2016, when his campaign was all mobbed up with Russian spooks.

We may well see the Virginia redistricting reversed based on the most recent lies.

The USA has rewarded him with near-limitless wealth and power for every single lie he's told.

He's dumb as a stump, but he's not dumb enough to quit with the winningnest strategy he's ever come up with over his entire life spent as a grifter.

Reply
Share
3 replies
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture