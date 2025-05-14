The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

Deepak Puri
3m

Some infographics and maps to visualize Republican cuts to Medicaid:

We mapped how many people there are in every congressional district that rely on Medicaid using data from The Center for American Progress. How old are they? How many live below the poverty line? How many have no other form of insurance? And who their Congressional rep is and how to call them with one click. Hold them accountable for their votes to cut Medicaid! https://thedemlabs.org/2025/04/30/republican-chainsaw-massacre-of-medicaid-to-give-tax-cuts-to-billionaires/

Follow the Republican scheme to deny you Medicaid by adding bogus requirements https://thedemlabs.org/2025/04/29/follow-the-republican-scheme-to-deny-you-medicaid-with-bogus-requirements-and-paperwork/

American Genocide: Mapping the Republican scheme to eliminate poor, disabled seniors by cutting Medicaid https://thedemlabs.org/2025/04/10/american-genocide-mapping-the-republican-scheme-to-eliminate-poor-disabled-seniors-by-cutting-medicaid/

Which 26 Republican Districts will suffer the most from MEDICAID being slashed? Check this map. https://thedemlabs.org/2025/02/28/26-republican-districts-to-suffer-most-from-medicaid-cuts-map/

How to bird-dog MAGA reps to hold them accountable for stealing your Federal benefits to give tax cuts to billionaires https://thedemlabs.org/2025/01/28/how-to-bird-dog-maga-reps-for-stealing-your-federal-benefits-medicaid-food-stamps/

