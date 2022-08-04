The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and Andrew Yang: Who's up for a Third Party?
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -38:50
-38:50

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and Andrew Yang: Who's up for a Third Party?

Charlie Sykes
Aug 04, 2022
∙ Paid
41
Share

Leaders of Forward — the new national third party — think they have the answers to move us past our divisiveness and extremism. Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and Andrew Yang join Charlie Sykes to make the case for systemic change.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Charlie Sykes
Recent Episodes
James Carville and Michael Weiss: The Whole Country Could Go Under
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Kleptocrats and Plutocrats
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
David Frum: Both Pro-Jesus and Pro-Sex Trafficking
  Tim Miller
Mike Murphy: The Chinese Own Elon
  Tim Miller and Mike Murphy
Ruben Gallego and Zerlina Maxwell: Make Them Own It
  Tim Miller and Zerlina
Ben Wittes: Who the F*** Are You?
  Tim Miller and Benjamin Wittes
Bill Kristol and Jared Polis: Send In the Clown
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Adam Kinzinger: It's Starting to Happen
  Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger