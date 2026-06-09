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MoosesMom's avatar
MoosesMom
8m

"The Knicks lost a dogfight. And while the president can’t directly be blamed, it’s hard to imagine that the blue-and-orange faithful want him returning to basketball mecca for game four on Wednesday."

Sports fans in Texas would beg to differ with you on the "can't directly be blamed" as they have seen it time after time, sport after sport, every time Ted Cruz attends a game.

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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
3m

You can dismiss Wiccans and others all you want, but I've known a few throughout my life and they run the gamut of believers, just like everyone else - some crazy, some lovely, and all of them Americans.

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