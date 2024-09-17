Recently in The Bulwark:

LAST FRIDAY, RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN threatened that any country supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles capable of striking deep into Russia would be “at war” with Russia. Non-coincidentally, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met President Joe Biden at the White House later that day to discuss providing Kyiv such weapons. The Biden administration, while claiming deserved credit for uniting NATO in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has lagged behind some allies in its willingness to give Ukraine the tools it needs to win. Vice President Kamala Harris, already running as a change candidate, has an opportunity to do well by doing good: She could announce her intention, if elected, to give more plentiful and more sophisticated weapons to Ukraine. That would reinforce her campaign’s theme of new beginnings, divide her opposition, and strengthen the most important cause in the world.

DONALD TRUMP IS INFAMOUS for saying anything to win. Before he ran for president, he claimed to have detectives investigating Barack Obama’s birth certificate. In his 2016 campaign, he said he’d support a higher minimum wage, spoke affectionately of single-payer healthcare, and promised he’d close the tax loophole for carried interest. None of these statements amounted to anything, of course, as Trump never lifted a finger to enact them. This year, he’s continued the tradition by promising to give free in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment to women who have difficulty getting pregnant. Once again, he’s doing absolutely nothing to make it happen.

RUGS AREN’T JUST TO WALK ON ANYMORE, and blankets don’t just keep us warm. These fabrics have risen from floors and beds to museum walls. Earlier this year, the National Gallery of Art put on a huge exhibition, “Woven Histories: Textiles and Modern Abstraction,” in which fabric artworks were framed on walls and showcased in artifact vitrines—a direct challenge to the old tendency to dismiss textiles as marginalized “women’s work.” The Museum of Modern Art PS1 in Queens recently jumped on the textiles-as-art bandwagon with an exhibition displaying more than fifty of artist Pacita Abad’s signature “trapuntos,” or quilted paintings. And the Textile Museum in Washington, D.C.—which next year marks its centennial, making it one of the oldest such museums—has long mounted shows that put front and center the artistry of textiles from around the world.

Wu Tang is forever.

Happy Tuesday! In local news, the county government has a ~$2b plan to revamp the waterfront and the Bengals’ stadium.

The White Castle System… of Eating Houses (NPR)

JD Vance got a former professor… to delete a blog post Vance wrote in 2012 attacking GOP over anti-immigrant rhetoric. (Andrew Kaczynski, CNN)

How the Debate Whistleblower Car Crash Conspiracy… Went Viral (Anna Merlan, Mother Jones)

Israel Planted Explosives in Pagers… Sold to Hezbollah, Officials Say (NYT)

