On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Francis Ford Coppola’s libel suit against Variety, as well as a whacky idea for the theatrical presentation of Megalopolis. Then they review Rebel Ridge, a movie with a message. Were Sonny and Peter suckered in by the film’s message? Make sure to swing by for our bonus episode on Friday about thrillers with a conscience. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!
Sep 17, 2024
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
