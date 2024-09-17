The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
'Rebel Ridge,' a Movie with a Message
3
0:00
-41:06

'Rebel Ridge,' a Movie with a Message

Plus: all aboard the 'Megalopolis' hype train
Sonny Bunch
Sep 17, 2024
3
Share
Transcript
MovieStillsDB

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Francis Ford Coppola’s libel suit against Variety, as well as a whacky idea for the theatrical presentation of Megalopolis. Then they review Rebel Ridge, a movie with a message. Were Sonny and Peter suckered in by the film’s message? Make sure to swing by for our bonus episode on Friday about thrillers with a conscience. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this podcast

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
The Messy 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'
  Sonny Bunch
2024 Awards Season Preview
  Sonny Bunch
Revisiting 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  Sonny Bunch
Looking Back on 'Obamacore'
  Sonny Bunch
Should You 'Blink Twice'?
  Sonny Bunch
'Alien,' the Oddest Franchise
  Sonny Bunch
How 'Alien: Romulus' Resurrected the Franchise
  Sonny Bunch