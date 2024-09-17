MovieStillsDB

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Francis Ford Coppola’s libel suit against Variety, as well as a whacky idea for the theatrical presentation of Megalopolis. Then they review Rebel Ridge, a movie with a message. Were Sonny and Peter suckered in by the film’s message? Make sure to swing by for our bonus episode on Friday about thrillers with a conscience. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share