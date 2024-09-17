Playback speed
Amy Walter: A 50-50 Race

Tim Miller
Sep 17, 2024
The presidential race is essentially tied, with movement on the margins that may not be picked up in polling. So prepare for a lot of mood swings in the next seven weeks. Amy Walter and Tim Miller dive deep into PA voters v WI voters, Penn State grad Trump fans, and the prospects for Kamala in NC v GA. Plus, a cliffhanger in the House.

show notes
Vance's awkward missed fist bump with Marcy Kaptur 

