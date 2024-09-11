Recently in The Bulwark:

COME WATCH THE DEBATE WITH US!

(Photo by GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A RUSSIAN INFLUENCE OPERATION paid millions of dollars to right-wing American “influencers” who promote Russia-friendly narratives, according to a detailed indictment alleging money laundering and other crimes. Through a company called “Tenet Media,” two Russian state media employees used nearly $10 million to fund right-wing influencers who often ape Russian propaganda, including Dave Rubin (2.45 million YouTube subscribers), Benny Johnson (2.39 million), Tim Pool (1.37 million), and Lauren Southern (712,000). Russia’s operation also allegedly built fake websites that mimicked media outlets such as the Washington Post and Fox News, and used a network of fake accounts and bots on social media to spread conspiracy theories and other Russia-friendly content.

KAMALA HARRIS’S MOMENTUM HAS STALLED, and she heads into the final eight weeks of the campaign with a challenging map in the Electoral College. Voters in a new national New York Times/Siena poll see Donald Trump as the candidate representing change and say they don’t know enough about what Harris stands for or plans to do as president. It’s high time for her to stop by local television morning shows, call into radio programs, chat with reporters in the back of the plane, and appear on podcasts of all kinds. Harris needs to start having conversations with the press. Loads of them.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

IT WAS SHOCKING, although not surprising, to see Tucker Carlson praise the prominent Holocaust denier Darryl Cooper, who said Adolf Hitler was a peacemaker and called Winston Churchill the “chief villain” of World War II. But it was even more shocking—as well as dismaying and disheartening— when the New York Times conferred some credibility on Cooper by repeatedly describing him as merely a “Holocaust revisionist” rather than an outright denier.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Tuesday! Hope to see you guys tonight in the chat during our livestream of the debate.

Why Mike Lee Folded… “In 2016, he tried to stop Trump from becoming president. By 2020, he was trying to help Trump overturn the election. Now he could become Trump’s attorney general.” Tim Alberta in The Atlantic🎁.

More of this, please… Liz Cheney dismantles JD Vance’s dangerous unconstitutional blather.

14 years ago… The viral stump speech of Phil Davison happened. Underrated, but one of the great cringe speeches.

That former guy… Is flying Laura Loomer on his plane. I’m sure it’s fine.

