Symone Sanders Townsend and Olivia Nuzzi: Kamala v the Weirdo

Tim Miller
Sep 10, 2024
Trump and Kamala are meeting for the first time at tonight's debate, because in 2021, he took his ball, went home, and skipped the inauguration. Seven weeks after the change in the ticket, Trump still doesn't seem to know how to fight her— while Kamala will likely be focused on her message of fighting for the people vs Trump fighting for himself.

show notes
Olivia's piece, "I Examined Donald Trump’s Ear — and His Soul — at Mar-a-Lago
Symone's MSNBC show, "The Weekend"

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
Tim Miller
