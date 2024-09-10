Symone Sanders Townsend and Olivia Nuzzi: Kamala v the Weirdo

Trump and Kamala are meeting for the first time at tonight's debate, because in 2021, he took his ball, went home, and skipped the inauguration. Seven weeks after the change in the ticket, Trump still doesn't seem to know how to fight her— while Kamala will likely be focused on her message of fighting for the people vs Trump fighting for himself.

Olivia's piece, "I Examined Donald Trump’s Ear — and His Soul — at Mar-a-Lago

Symone's MSNBC show, "The Weekend"

