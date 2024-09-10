The Messy 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

MovieStillsDB

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss why indie studios like Neon can’t really afford great films like Hit Man anymore. Then they review Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a nostalgia play with too many new elements. Thanks again to everyone who showed up for the live show in Dallas and the happy hour in Austin; it was great to see you. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share