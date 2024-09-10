On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss why indie studios like Neon can’t really afford great films like Hit Man anymore. Then they review Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a nostalgia play with too many new elements. Thanks again to everyone who showed up for the live show in Dallas and the happy hour in Austin; it was great to see you. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
The Messy 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'
The Messy 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'
Plus: how streaming consumed the mid-budget theatrical market.
Sep 10, 2024
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.

Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
