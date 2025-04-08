On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason/Coruscant) ask if the wild behavior of teens and tweens at A Minecraft Movie is good or bad for the moviegoing experience. Then they review The Studio, AppleTV+’s new panic attack in television form. Is it too stressful to be funny? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ this weekend for a bonus episode on Val Kilmer (rest in peace). And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!
Panic! at 'The Studio'
Plus: 'Minecraft' brings some excitement to the theaters. Is that a good thing?
Apr 08, 2025
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
