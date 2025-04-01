Trump's 'Free Speech Warrior' Goes After Free Speech

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) examine how Donald Trump’s “warrior for free speech” at the FCC, Brendan Carr, is using his position to punish companies whose speech the president doesn’t like. Then they review A Working Man, which is like a lesser Beekeeper. But is that enough? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode on Variety’s suggestions on how to save movie theaters. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

