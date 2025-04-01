On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) examine how Donald Trump’s “warrior for free speech” at the FCC, Brendan Carr, is using his position to punish companies whose speech the president doesn’t like. Then they review A Working Man, which is like a lesser Beekeeper. But is that enough? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode on Variety’s suggestions on how to save movie theaters. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!
Trump's 'Free Speech Warrior' Goes After Free Speech
Plus: Does 'A Working Man' get the job done?
Apr 01, 2025
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
