The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Trump's 'Free Speech Warrior' Goes After Free Speech
9
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -37:35
-37:35

Trump's 'Free Speech Warrior' Goes After Free Speech

Plus: Does 'A Working Man' get the job done?
Sonny Bunch
Apr 01, 2025
9
Share
Transcript
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) examine how Donald Trump’s “warrior for free speech” at the FCC, Brendan Carr, is using his position to punish companies whose speech the president doesn’t like. Then they review A Working Man, which is like a lesser Beekeeper. But is that enough? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode on Variety’s suggestions on how to save movie theaters. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
The Nerd Media Blacklist
  Sonny Bunch
'Snow White' Is a Disaster
  Sonny Bunch
How to Sell People on Movies
  Sonny Bunch
'Black Bag,' the Year's Best Date Movie
  Sonny Bunch
The New Literalism
  Sonny Bunch
Why 'Mickey 17' Just Doesn't Work
  Sonny Bunch
Some Weekend Reading
  Sonny Bunch