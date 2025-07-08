The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
1hEdited

"In one focus group, when Trump supporters were shown the facts about his shortcomings on building a border wall, one woman explained that Trump must have done that on purpose, in order to funnel the migrants through gaps where they could be apprehended more readily. Scott decided to stay out of the race."

In other words, this woman and millions of others like her are simply unreachable. You can't reason with people like this. If anyone still wonders why my views on the electorate and democracy are like H.L. Menken's cranked to 120 dB, it's because of people like this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Clayton Badeaux's avatar
Clayton Badeaux
1h

The Republican party has always been willing to bow down and fellate any strong man who was willing to espouse the cause of God, Guns, and Whiteness that is the core of American Conservatism. They don't care that they are being lied too, as long as they are the lies that they want to believe. They don't care that they are being robbed, as long as they are robbed in service to their own beliefs in exceptionalism. Its one of the reasons that their response to being raped has always been "try to make the best of it", as they are making the best of it now.

There is no one easier to con than a conservative.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
117 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture