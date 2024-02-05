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CynicalOne's avatar
CynicalOne
Feb 5, 2024

Independents supporting Trump by 19 points, and then dropping to 8 points if he were convicted makes me want to say this:

Can we stop calling them Independents and call them what they really are: Republican voters who are scared to identify as such publicly.

There is no way on God’s green earth that supposed people on the fence would support Trump by that much in the first place, let alone still give him an 8 point advantage as a convict. Give me a break.

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howard's avatar
howard
Feb 5, 2024

I strongly disagree with ayers comparison of Carter and Biden.

First, the carter economy was no where close to as strong as the Biden economy.

And second, what beat Carter is the country was ready for a turn to the right with Reagan. Trump is no Reagan.

Now, is Biden going to win? I have no idea.

But is he sure to lose as ayers suggests? No way.

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