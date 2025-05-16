The Bulwark

Terry Mc Kenna
And now it turns out (based on recent reports) that the gift fron Qatar is not a gift so much as they don't want it anymore. It is a white elephant.

And yet conservative media still pretends the Trump is the man to save the USA. No... he is a clown and across the world everyone knows that Trump can be swayed with trinkets and a little praise.

And have you see the White House? Cheap fake gold all over?

Sorry but there is nothing good here.

Tim Coffey
"Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said last night that federal law enforcement had opened an investigation into the post. 'He knew exactly what that meant,' Trump himself told Fox News last night. 'That meant ‘assassination.’' Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard took to Fox as well to claim Comey 'just issued a call to action to murder the president of the United States' and 'must be held accountable under the full force of the law.'"

And yet these are the same people who were silent when pickup trucks with graphics of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton behind bars with a smiling Trump starting popping up in places like Sarasota. The thing about authoritarians is they can dish it out, but they can't take it. Trump has a glass jaw. Comey should tell these people to go fuck themselves.

