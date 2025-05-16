The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Trump Has a New Weak Spot

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
May 16, 2025
3
23
Sarah Longwell joins Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to break down how Donald Trump’s reckless tariffs are hammering working families, pushing prices even higher, and shattering the illusion that he knows what he’s doing on the economy.

Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

