The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
27
8

JVL: I’d Split a Bloomin’ Onion With MTG

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Andrew Egger
Aug 19, 2025
∙ Paid
27
8
Share

MAGA’s biggest feud right now isn’t with Democrats — it’s inside Trump World. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Laura Loomer have turned on each other in spectacular fashion. JVL and Andrew Egger take on why Loomer goes lower than anyone, and why MTG actually believes the crazy stuff.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture