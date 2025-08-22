If Trump Can Ignore the TikTok Ban, What’s Next?

Tim Miller and Andrew Egger take on Trump’s lawless TikTok play. The White House just launched an official account even though the platform was supposed to be banned under U.S. law — a ban upheld 9–0 by the Supreme Court. Trump shrugs it off, admits he’s doing it to chase young voters, and meanwhile creators say TikTok is censoring anti-Trump voices.



