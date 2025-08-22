If Trump Can Ignore the TikTok Ban, What’s Next?

Tim Miller and Andrew Egger take on Trump’s lawless TikTok play. The White House just launched an official account even though the platform was supposed to be banned under U.S. law — a ban upheld 9–0 by the Supreme Court. Trump shrugs it off, admits he’s doing it to chase young voters, and meanwhile creators say TikTok is censoring anti-Trump voices.
As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.
Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.
Honest news. Smart analysis. Good faith. The Bulwark is reader-supported. To receive the latest and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Upgrade now and get the next 30-days FREE.
Share this post