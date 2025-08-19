The Bulwark

Elise Stefanik Booed Off Stage—Twice!

Tim Miller
Aug 19, 2025
Tim Miller goes deep into Elise Stefanik getting booed at a local event multiple times as her neglect of constituents and loss of credibility back home gets called out.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

