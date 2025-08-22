The Bulwark

Cracker Barrel Redesign Sparks National Meltdown

Jonathan V. Last
Sonny Bunch
Hannah Yoest
Aug 22, 2025
Sonny, JVL, and Hannah Yoest take on the Cracker Barrel rebrand, from the missing barrel man to the minimalist junk drawer décor. Is this about chasing Gen Z, corporate blandness, or American nostalgia gone wrong?

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

