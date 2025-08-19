Hurricane Season… And He Sends the Guard to DC?!

Tim Miller slams Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry for sending National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. to support Trump’s latest “law and order” stunt, even as Louisiana faces its own crime, jailbreaks, and looming hurricanes.

Tim argues it’s pure political theater, troops used as props to please Trump, while real problems at home go ignored.



