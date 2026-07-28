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Facts Aren’t Fickle's avatar
Facts Aren’t Fickle
23m

I’ve often quoted Lincoln’s Young Men of Lyceum address to show how he had warned of national suicide. And this Morning Shots is completely correct that for far too many people, the concept of it happening was alien as something that “couldn’t happen here.”

It was why, in the run up to the ‘24 election, I warned repeatedly on social media that the claim that it couldn’t happen here was the last words uttered by every nation where it did happen.

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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
16m

This "I have been better for you than your parents" quote left my jaw on the floor of my car yesterday, and yet I immediately knew it either would be shrugged off by his followers or embraced as some kind of warm and fuzzy truth. On the other hand, maybe a lot of them really did have shitty parents - and MAGA is what you get when that's the case.

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