The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAMES ROY LEE's avatar
JAMES ROY LEE
4h

"Donald Trump made America walk into the diner to eat the shit sandwich."

No. America walked into the voting booth and ordered up a shit sandwich. Donald delivered.

Reply
Share
40 replies
Deutschmeister's avatar
Deutschmeister
4hEdited

Changing the subject somewhat, but happily so, it was a good night for Democrats in Wisconsin. We held another election for the state Supreme Court, and for the third time in three years a Democrat-leaning candidate won – and it wasn’t even close, about a 20-point gap. (Watching Scott Walker and his divide-and-conquer crowd get humiliated, again, never gets old.) What earlier was a Republican-oriented court now has a 5-2 liberal stance. Even in Waukesha, west of Milwaukee and a longtime conservative city and region, a Democrat won the race for mayor. (Actually, she is a former student of mine, not that I can claim credit for the outcome.) And among our local races downstate pretty much all the liberal candidates did well and either held their seats or picked some up. All in all, about as good of a result as could be had.

Overall voter turnout was somewhat low compared to last year, but especially in conservative areas of the state. It seems they had considerably less appetite for engagement and less enthusiasm to make their voices heard. Many stayed home. Takeaway: perhaps somewhat wishful thinking, but it appears that Trump- and MAGA fatigue is real – every time that man opens his mouth again, it seems another dozen people either are motivated to vote against him or opt to put distance between themselves and his craziness.

Hope for the future, as spring begins to emerge. I like that combination just fine.

Reply
Share
18 replies
386 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture