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Sorry, The 25th Amendment Can't Save Us From Trump (w/ Andrew Weissmann)

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Andrew Weissmann's avatar
Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann
Apr 08, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann explain the legality of Trump’s unhinged Iran threats, the legal reality behind “war crimes” warnings, and the global fallout of a strategy with no clear objective. They also discuss Trump’s push to control elections, why it’s likely unconstitutional—and why losing in court may actually be part of the plan. Plus, the Steve Bannon case and what it says about a system where accountability depends on loyalty to the president.

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Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September!

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