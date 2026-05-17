Trump Built a System That Pays People to Break the Law (w/ Ben Wittes)

Sarah Longwell and Ben Wittes discuss the Supreme Court mifepristone fight and why it could reshape abortion politics for years to come, then dig into Trump’s proposed $1.7 billion “weaponization” fund for Jan. 6 allies, the DOJ’s effort to protect Jeffrey Clark, and Kash Patel’s increasingly bizarre behavior as FBI director.

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Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September!

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