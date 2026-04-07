Right-Wing Figures Revolt Over Trump’s Genocide Threat

Sam Stein and Will Sommer react to Donald Trump’s shocking post suggesting that an entire Iranian civilization could be wiped out and the rare backlash now emerging from inside MAGA. From Tucker Carlson’s stunning attack on Trump’s rhetoric to reactions from figures like Alex Jones and Candace Owens, the right is showing signs of fracture over the prospect of war with Iran. Even longtime allies are calling Trump’s rhetoric dangerous.

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