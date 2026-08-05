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Daphne McHugh's avatar
Daphne McHugh
7m

No sympathy for Moreno. He may care about his own daughter and grandchild, but he has done nothing to show he cares about protecting abused women and children as a general principle.

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julia dream's avatar
julia dream
22m

Pretty much all the Trump 2024 counties in Michigan's Upper Peninsula ... carried El-Sayed yesterday. My stars! I had no idea you had it in you, Yoopers! Well done!

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