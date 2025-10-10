Jacob Soboroff and Sarah McBride: Democracy at the Ground Level

The administration may be trying to lay the groundwork for Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act by invading Chicago but the real human stories are breaking through: ordinary Chicagoans are outraged that good, decent immigrants are being snatched off the street and their families’ lives ruined. And while Kristi Noem keeps promoting the bad guys that are being rounded up, ICE is also treating American citizens abhorrently. Plus, from our live show in D.C., Rep. Sarah McBride talks with Sarah Longwell about the need for a big tent coalition without purity tests, and how the Dem demands for a renewal of the ACA subsidies is also a challenge to Trump’s authoritarian power grab.

Jacob Soboroff joins Tim Miller and Rep. Sarah McBride was live with Sarah Longwell.

