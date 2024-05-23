Recently in The Bulwark:

THIS WEEK’S MOST IMPORTANT NEWS is barely making headlines: On Tuesday, it was revealed that a federal judge found over a year ago that there is sufficient evidence, if believed by a jury, to find that Donald J. Trump committed numerous federal crimes in connection with his alleged theft of classified documents and obstruction of the FBI’s attempts to get them back. Meanwhile, a second federal judge is dragging her feet getting that case past “Go,” let alone ready for trial before the November election.

THOMAS A. FIREY: Some Libertarian Questions for Trump

DONALD TRUMP WILL ADDRESS the Libertarian Party’s national convention this Saturday, May 25, hoping to get libertarians to back his presidential bid. His appearance at the convention will be remarkable not just because the Libertarian Party ostensibly is committed to promoting its own to-be-determined presidential candidate, but because Trump was one of the most illiberal presidents in American history.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Thursday! Today’s Overtime will be abbreviated today due to holiday travel. We’ll be back tomorrow, but taking Monday off.

Scenes From a MAGA Meltdown: Inside the “America First” Movement’s War Over Democracy (ProPublica)

Save the date… For Brats on Hulu on June 13.

DeWine calls special session… to make sure both candidates are on the ballot. I am not optimistic about Ohio’s political future post-DeWine.

Alito Ethics Defense Blown… Up by Second Insurrectionist Flag (NY Mag)

Nikki Haley Surrendered… but Not Her Voters (David Frum, The Atlantic)

Invisible memorials… and the presence of absence (Howard Mansfield, WaPo).

See you on the other side… Stumpy meets his maker (Fox5DC).

The Cost of Celebrity Indifference…. Unpacking Black dissatisfaction with our political system and the way we are targeted by political leaders. (Steward Beckham, Nothing New Under the Sun.)

"Now we’re going to see what happens when you actually treat somebody.” Two years after he was pardoned, a doctor finally gets out of prison (WaPo).

Is the Biden campaign running… on false hope? (Isaac Chotiner, New Yorker).

