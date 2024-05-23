Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Tim Miller to talk about the origins of "bleach blond bad built butch body," what it's like to work with a House GOP that spends most of its time on pro-Trump messaging instead of serving the public, and African American voters in 2024. Plus, Tim's thoughts on Nikki Haley.
Jasmine Crockett: Nikki Haley and B6
Jasmine Crockett: Nikki Haley and B6
May 23, 2024
The Bulwark Podcast
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
