The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Jasmine Crockett: Nikki Haley and B6
0:00
-43:16

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Jasmine Crockett: Nikki Haley and B6

Tim Miller
May 23, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Tim Miller to talk about the origins of "bleach blond bad built butch body," what it's like to work with a House GOP that spends most of its time on pro-Trump messaging instead of serving the public, and African American voters in 2024. Plus, Tim's thoughts on Nikki Haley.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
James Comey and Ben Wittes: A Demagogue Our Founders Feared
  Tim Miller and Benjamin Wittes
Rick Wilson: The Reich Stuff
  Tim Miller and Rick Wilson
Tom Nichols: The Cult Around the Sad Boy from Queens
  Tim Miller
Anne Applebaum: A New Propaganda War
  Tim Miller
Joe Walsh: Red Lines
  Tim Miller
Ben Wittes and Brody Mullins: Code Red
  Tim Miller and Benjamin Wittes
Eddie Glaude Jr.: Biden Needs to Thread the Needle
  Tim Miller