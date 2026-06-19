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Deutschmeister's avatar
Deutschmeister
32mEdited

Did you feel the breeze yesterday? Wasn’t it refreshing?

The sound of the Obamas speaking was more than a reminder of better times and better people leading us into the future. It was a timely lesson in the value of placing hope over grievance, of feeling uplifting optimism rather than deflating pessimism, of placing love and kindness above constant anger and resentment, of public service being for the benefit of others rather than glory and profit for the self and those enrolled in the friends and family plan.

You didn’t need to be in Chicago to feel the vibe. I was listening on the radio while commuting and could feel instantly the change in mood and tone. Something was in the air, and for a most pleasant moment it was like breathing in the smell of a lilac bush in full bloom in springtime instead of the constantly stale farts that we sadly have become accustomed to inhaling from the turd currently occupying the White House and his enablers. It was a much needed uplifting moment, a return to a time and place not so distant yet which feels like so long ago, before our government, never mind our human decency, were hijacked by a movement that places no value upon it.

After the feel-good moment passed, the obvious question remains: how do we find our way back to that better representation of our better selves? Where is the key to unlock the door to the jail that we all have been placed into, lacking windows to let in necessary disinfecting sunlight? Democrats, please play on a loop highlights of Michelle Obama’s momentous speech as well as Barack’s words of wisdom and insight, as the fall electoral campaign nears. The inspiration is needed if we are to vanquish the forces of greed, selfishness, hatred, and sometimes outright evil that govern us now. We were reminded that hope is okay, that change can happen, and that we can be better without Melania's help, without her husband in control of everything, and minus the others in service to him within the cult.

It is exactly what we needed to hear. Let’s go back, and then go forward. It is time. Make it happen.

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
33m

The Civil War never ended. We’re still fighting it today. The latest battles are up to us.

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