Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Donald Trump, with his attorney Todd Blanche (right), speaks to the press at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 3, 2024. (Photo by Jeenah Mooh / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

THE CROSS-EXAMINATION OF STORMY DANIELS picked up today where it left off Tuesday in Donald Trump’s Manhattan trial, with defense attorney Susan Necheles’s argumentative questioning of the porn star at the center of the 2016 case involving Trump hiding information from voters. One thing that’s striking: Necheles’s questions seemed more contoured to her client’s desire to retaliate than to advance the defense’s theory of the case. Trump was reported to be enjoying it. But with Daniels’s scrappy answers and apparent authenticity, the belabored back-and-forth may have distracted the jury from the Trump team’s legal defense.

READ THE REST.

THIS HAS BEEN A BAD WEEK FOR DONALD TRUMP in the Manhattan trial courtroom where he has been spending his days—but a very good week for him in Georgia and Florida, where he’s facing separate criminal indictments for, respectively, his efforts to steal the 2020 election and both taking classified records from the White House and obstructing justice. Here’s the Trump legal scorecard for this week so far.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

TYLER GROENENDAL: The Libertarian Party Crackup

THE LIBERTARIAN PARTY, the largest third party in the United States and the self-described “party of principle,” announced last week that former President Donald Trump will be speaking at its national convention on May 25. In the announcement, the chair of the Libertarian National Committee, Angela McArdle, bills the move as “an incredible opportunity to advance the message of liberty,” and to “make an impact on the policy positions of a past, and possibly future, president.”

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Thursday!

I did a podcast yesterday… with Jennifer Horn, so I hope you’ll take a listen to my rambles (and some bold predictions!) and consider adding her awesome show to your podcast lineup.

A Long Climb… Addison Del Mastro on an old Oak tree you have to make an appointment to visit.

About that Haley 22% in Indiana… “It's not that she got so much, it's where she got her support in rock-ribbed Indiana”, reports Tom LoBianco at 24Sight.

Complete lunacy… Over at The Federalist, which has a theory that the government planted documents to set Trump up.

Meanwhile, at Ohio State… The commencement speaker raised some eyebrows (Slate).

Also, in the “Ohioans not sending their best category”…. Cleveland.com reports: “‘F46 LGB?’ Federal lawsuit claims Ohio license plate request has nothing to do with Joe Biden, or Brandon.” Sure, buddy. Sure.

Rick Scott pulls at MTG… And showed up at Trump’s trial, but didn’t appear ready to answer questions about it. #Awkward.

How Princeton got burned… by its outreach to Iran (Semafor).

Mow your lawn… #NoMowMay does not help the bees. And the bees won’t pay your municipal / HOA fines. (Axios)

Succession is back. Sorta. Trump's VP pick could put a Senate appointment in the hands of a MAGA foe (NBC).

UPCOMING EVENTS

See you there?!

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.