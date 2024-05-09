In New York, we are getting the trial we deserve: It's not about high principles and democracy, but the trashy celebrity culture America let into the White House. Meanwhile, Biden grows more impatient over Israel's plans for Rafah. Plus, the dark overlords of Silicon Valley, and a "new economic patriotism.” Rep. Ro Khanna and Ben Wittes join Tim Miller.
show notes:
Ben Wittes and Ro Khanna: Stormy Rafah