The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Ben Wittes and Ro Khanna: Stormy Rafah
1
0:00
-1:11:21

Ben Wittes and Ro Khanna: Stormy Rafah

Tim Miller
and
Benjamin Wittes
May 09, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

In New York, we are getting the trial we deserve: It's not about high principles and democracy, but the trashy celebrity culture America let into the White House. Meanwhile, Biden grows more impatient over Israel's plans for Rafah. Plus, the dark overlords of Silicon Valley, and a "new economic patriotism.” Rep. Ro Khanna and Ben Wittes join Tim Miller.

show notes:


Lawfare Daily podcast episode on Israel/Gaza
Full clip from Khanna's conversation with Jewish and Arab students

1 Comment
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Benjamin Wittes
Writes Dog Shirt Daily Subscribe
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Adam Kinzinger: A Small Man
  Tim Miller
Elizabeth Neumann and Geoff Duncan: Republican Voters Against Trump
  Tim Miller and Elizabeth Neumann
Bill Kristol and Andrew Egger: Lying Is the Price of Admission
  Tim MillerWilliam Kristol, and Andrew Egger
Live from Philly
  Tim MillerWill Saletan, and William Kristol
Gov. Josh Shapiro: We Can Do Big Things
  Tim Miller
Ben Wittes and Eric Cortellessa: Trump's Autocratic Agenda
  Tim Miller and Benjamin Wittes
Bakari Sellers: We Are in a Dark Moment
  Tim Miller