Sam Stein and Ron Brownstein: Now We're Talking
Sam Stein and Ron Brownstein: Now We're Talking

Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Jul 23, 2024
We may have been conditioned to just accept candidates who share their meandering thoughts or end sentences with 'anyway.' But Kamala Harris is delivering a big upgrade, and showing how a good political speech gets done. Meanwhile, what would Kamala's winning coalition—and her path to 270—look like? Plus, Trump may be having some buyer's remorse over JD Vance. Ron Brownstein and Sam Stein join Tim Miller.

show notes:


Ron's piece on Kamala's path to 270
Sam's piece on how the Dems got their shit together 

62 Comments
