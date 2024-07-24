The modern conservative movement has a built-in ratcheting-up mechanism, so that even when Republicans win, they act like they're losing and the country is on the verge of collapse. Even Democrats long for the days of responsible, Main Street conservatives. But today's GOP is racing headlong into authoritarianism, and the fever is not going to break until we defeat it. Rick Perlstein joins Tim Miller.
show notes:
Rick on Project 2025
Rick on abortion
Rick on the "authoritarian ratchet"
Rick Perlstein: The Alternative Is Apocalyptic