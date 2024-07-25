A.B. Stoddard: Focus Only on Winning

Nancy Pelosi has amassed power through persuasion, and she had the nerve to push a sitting president off the ticket because she prioritized victory. Meanwhile, Kamala's veep pick is key to extending the new generation message—and wouldn't choosing Josh Shapiro be a good way to show she's not on the side of the flag-burning Hamasniks? Plus, mixed emotions for Joe Biden, and jealous Trump is back to being a total d**k. A.B. Stoddard joins Tim Miller.
show notes:
