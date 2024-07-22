It's now the Kamala Harris parade, and James Carville has grabbed his whistle and baton for the march. The veteran strategist shares some campaign advice for the vice president and argues her 2020 message will play better in 2024—she's already being turned into a brat summer* icon. Meanwhile, Trump and Republicans may have been prematurely cocky. Tim Miller's pod today.
show notes*
The run-down on brat summer
USA Today piece on brat summer, published before Biden dropped out of race
The Charli XCX Trend, Explained
James Carville: Kamala-Gras