Republicans are tamping down the crazy and the weird at the convention—like no election fraud, no abortion ban talk, and no vaccines—to present their dangerous agenda in a non-threatening way. Meanwhile, why can a 20-year-old buy 50 rounds of ammunition, but not a White Claw or a pack of cigarettes? Plus, we introduce a new Kamala-themed segment: The Coconut Meter. Adam Kinzinger joins Tim Miller.
Adam Kinzinger: Everything Is on the Line
Jul 18, 2024
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
