Adam Kinzinger: Everything Is on the Line
Adam Kinzinger: Everything Is on the Line

Tim Miller
and
Adam Kinzinger
Jul 18, 2024
Transcript

Republicans are tamping down the crazy and the weird at the convention—like no election fraud, no abortion ban talk, and no vaccines—to present their dangerous agenda in a non-threatening way. Meanwhile, why can a 20-year-old buy 50 rounds of ammunition, but not a White Claw or a pack of cigarettes? Plus, we introduce a new Kamala-themed segment: The Coconut Meter. Adam Kinzinger joins Tim Miller.

Adam Kinzinger
Tim Miller
