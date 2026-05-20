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Justin Jones: The Assault On Multiracial Democracy in the South

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
May 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Tennessee is on the front lines of the racialized politics that has resurfaced in the South since SCOTUS gutted the Voting Rights Act. Its Jim Crow legislature stripped the people of Memphis of congressional representation for their majority-black city, and Democratic legislators have been punished for protesting the move. The state is looking less like a democracy by the day. Meanwhile, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Louisiana are also working on dismantling black political power in their states. Plus, Trump is an anti-farmer president, Stephen Miller is still running an immigration crackdown, and Tim sees promising signs in Tom Massie’s loss in Kentucky.

Tennessee's Rep. Justin Jones joins Tim Miller.

show notes

  • Jones on Hannity in January

  • San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and our own MAGA culture expert, Will Sommer, joins the gang on stage at Bulwark Live: San Diego TONIGHT. And on Thursday at Bulwark Live: LA our friends Jane Coaston, Jon Favreau, Erin Ryan from Crooked Media, The Ringer’s Van Lathan and progressive commentator Brian Tyler Cohen will join Sarah, Tim and Sam on stage. Grab your seats at TheBulwark.com/Events

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