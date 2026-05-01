JVL Wants Every Trump Voter to Know: THIS IS YOUR FAULT!

JVL and Sarah Longwell discuss the signs that voters are starting to regret their Trump vote—and why that doesn’t mean politics is getting any simpler. Gas prices are rising, a gerrymandering arms race is raging and the Supreme Court reshaped the rules. Plus: the Maine race, the rise of populist candidates like Platner, and what The Bulwark actually stands for.

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ON SALE NOW: Bulwark Live is coming to San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21. Click to join Sarah, Tim and Sam for an evening of politics among friends.