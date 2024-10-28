Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Editor’s Note: The next week is going to be pretty hectic. It will probably be hectic after that, too. Overtime has always been designed to keep you up to date on what we’re doing here. Think of it as your nightly compendium on what we’ve put up on the site, and what we’re going to be doing on video. If you need a link to something, odds are, it is here.

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris smiles as she speaks to members of the media at The Warwick Hotel on October 24, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With less than two weeks until Election Day, Harris will travel from Philadelphia, to Atlanta, Georgia and to Houston, Texas this afternoon. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

WHAT IS THE WORST THING ABOUT Donald Trump? His cruelty, his lying, his dumb and damaging economic ideas, his fascistic tendencies, his cronyism and corruption, his narcissism, his misogyny, his xenophobia, his racism, his amorality, his greed, the normalizing of political threats, vengeance and violence that are his and MAGA’s hallmark and probable legacy?

READ THE REST.

DONALD TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN WAS LEFT scrambling Sunday night after roast-comic Tony Hinchcliffe made insulting jokes about Hispanic and black people on stage at the ex-president’s Madison Square Garden rally. The lines sparked immediate backlash and even condemnation from fellow Republicans. But four top campaign sources said it could have been even worse. “He had a joke calling [Vice President Kamala] Harris a ‘cunt,’” a campaign insider involved in the discussions about the event told The Bulwark. “Let’s say it was a red flag.”

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here .

Our 🎥YouTube offerings are the free-versions of shows, and they do have ads.

✍️Also: Did you know that every podcast has a transcript for B+ members? Yes! If you’re more a reader than a listener/viewer, open any podcast and the transcript button is beneath the player.

JILL D. LAWRENCE: She Started an Orchestra to Show Ukrainian Resolve to the World

KERI-LYNN WILSON CARRIES A BATON, not a rifle, but that doesn’t make her any less a warrior. She is the founder and conductor of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, and considers it an army in its own way. “We are doing the music fighting on the cultural front. There is nothing passive about this orchestra. We are here as a symbol of the strength and greatness” of Ukrainian culture, Wilson told me in an interview this month. Her message to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his invading army could not be more clear, or more impassioned: “You cannot silence Ukraine’s culture. You cannot kill its soul, which is its music, its literature, and its art.”

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Campaign folks outside the Hamilton County Board of Elections

Happy Monday! I voted! First time in Cincinnati and first time in Ohio since probably 2003, and it was flawless. Compliments to the Hamilton County Board of Elections for the fighter-jet flyover. it was a nice touch. President Biden voted today, too, and here are his (brief) thoughts on last night’s mayhem in Manhattan.

“More profound than the Nixon situation…” Former Senator Jack Danforth (R-MO) on Trump in 2024.

Trump’s Election Reversal Dreams… Are Dead, writes David French in the NYT 🎁.

“We saw it all..” A new ad from Republican Voters Against Trump, featuring fellow Ohio native Sarah Matthews.

The Comically Terrible Rollout… of Latter-day Saints for Trump, by McKay Coppins in The Atlantic 🎁.

Obeying in advance… Media billionaires ask for tyranny (Timothy Snyder)

John Oliver has a new naturalization anthem… Move over, Lee Greenwood.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.