Robert Kagan and Bill Kristol: It's Already Happening Before Our Eyes

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Oct 28, 2024
By de-prioritizing The Washington Post in his business empire, Jeff Bezos is showing exactly how a free press gets dismantled. Other corporate titans are also falling in line so they're not on the wrong side of Trump. Meanwhile, with the Klan-like rhetoric at Sunday's rally, MAGA is baring its teeth and showing us that its true essence is about white Christian supremacy. Plus, the Senate races, and Tim's reporting from outside MSG.

Bob Kagan—who resigned from WAPO on Friday—and Bill Kristol join Tim Miller.

show notes:

Bill and Bob's conversation on authoritarianism in 2019
Bob's book, "Rebellion," published in April
Bob's 2016 piece warning how fascism could come to America
Tim's message to Haley voters

