Kara Swisher: The Tech Bros Should Just Shut Up

Bezos, Elon, Andreessen and the whole lot are such terrible, tiny, greedy people. They blow off the public’s concerns about AI while living apart from us in their cashmere prisons; they keep talking about things they know nothing about; and they figured out how cheap it is to buy and manipulate a president. The pitchforks are coming. Plus, the SpaceX IPO is all about Elon’s self-dealing, Ellison doesn’t care about CBS News or its journalists—and only bought the network to influence Trump—injectable peptides may not be worth the risks, and some longevity tips from Kara.
Kara Swisher joins Tim Miller.
show notes