Chris Klots
So, the way I see it with Ghislane Maxwell, we have a president convicted of improper sexual activity (Trump) mollycoddling a convicted sex criminal (Maxwell), who procured young women (many of them children) for a dead convicted sex criminal (Epstein), in order to keep her and her family from producing "the receipts" on the connections/joint activities of the president (Trump), and perhaps others, to the press. How can anyone in the USA not grasp this basic pattern?

Would you fire your doctor for telling you your red blood cell count was too low? And if you did fire your doctor, would you then expect your health to improve? We are being asked by our dear leader to believe that it would, but his justifications for this nonsense are the usual anemic claptrap, and the blue-blooded sycophants he trots out to try to make it seem otherwise only make my blood boil.

